The National Economics University receives a certificate from Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA) for meeting its standard (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Economics University (NEU) has received a certificate from Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA) for meeting its educational institution quality standards.



The accreditation is valid from March 6, 2024 to March 5, 2030.



Besides NEU, two other higher education institutions in Vietnam have been accredited by FIBAA, namely Ton Duc Thang University and Van Lang University.



NEU is also one of the first universities in Vietnam to complete FIBAA's quality accreditation process with 100% of criteria meeting and exceeding standards such as quality of instructors, quality of student service, training programmes, practical applicability, quality of facilities, and services are evaluated by FIBAA with strict requirements.

The recognition has affirmed the success of the university in ensuring and improving the quality of education, continuing to increase student benefits such as credit recognition and conversion, registration for higher education at leading prestigious universities in the world, as well as job opportunities in developed countries.

NEU has been granted quality accreditation certificates by many international organisations, such as FIBAA and Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programmes (ACBSP). It is a member of a network of universities around the world that implements quality accreditation of educational institutions according to the standards of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) of the US.



Up to now, the country has had 11 higher education institutions recognised as meeting quality standards by international educational quality accreditation organisations.

FIBAA is a quality assurance organisation of the Swiss government headquartered in Germany and Switzerland, carrying out accreditation, evaluation, and development of organisations and education programs around the world in the fields of social and humanities, law, management and economics. It is also a member of the European Association for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (ENQA), the European Higher Education Quality Assurance Register (EQAR), the European University Association (EUA), Central and Eastern European Network of Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education (CEENQA) and International Network of Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education (INQAAHE)./.