Hanoi (VNA) - A Vietnamese version of memoirs by Russian people on late President Ho Chi Minh has been released to the public.

From the Information and Communications Publishing House together with the two countries’ friendship associations, it comprises 17 stories from war veterans and renowned revolutionary and social activists.

The authors met and worked with President Ho Chi Minh at different times and in different circumstances when he was an activist and then leader of the Vietnamese people.

The works have been published to celebrate the late President’s 130th birthday on May 19 and the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Russia on May 23, and to strengthen the thriving cooperation and friendship between the two countries./.