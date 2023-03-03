Business Vietnam Airlines, Air France to resume codeshare flights Vietnam Airlines will cooperate with Air France to resume codeshare flights between Vietnam and France from March 26, the Saigon Times has reported.

Business Quang Ninh facilitates investment in industrial parks In 2023, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh has determined enhancing the effectiveness of investment attraction and people’s living conditions as its key tasks.

Business Mineral group’s coal revenue up 48% in first two months The Vietnam Coal and Mineral Industries Group (TKV) has announced that in the first two months of this year, it earned 25.2 trillion VND (1.06 billion USD) in revenue, accounting for 15% of this year’s plan and up 27.8% over the same period last year.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on March 3 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,637 VND/USD on March 3, down 1 VND from the previous day.