Politics Hanoi shares experience with Lao NA delegation The capital city of Hanoi is ready to further expand friendship and cooperation activities in various fields, including those of people-elected bodies, thereby contributing to fostering Vietnam-Laos special relationship, chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan has said.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Standing Committee carries out foreign affairs for 2023 National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on February 27 attended the NA Standing Committee’s conference to implement foreign affairs of the legislature in 2023.

Politics Ceremony held to hounour Raymonde Dien – Vietnam’s great friend A ceremony to commemorate and honour French communist Raymonde Dien (1929-2022) was held on February 25 in France’s Saint-Pierre-des-Corps city where she bravely laid down on the rails to block a train carrying tanks and other weapons to Indochina on February 23, 1950.