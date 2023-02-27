Vietnam, Japan look to promote inter-parliamentarian cooperation
Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai on February 27 received Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance, who is on a visit to Vietnam to attend the eighth Vietnam-Japan Festival.
Expressing her delight at the strong development of the Vietnam-Japan strategic partnership, as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Mai, who is Chairwoman of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, affirmed that Japan is a leading economic partner of Vietnam.
Cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the National Diet of Japan continues to strengthen, reflected through the regular exchange of delegations, and the intensified collaboration of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group and the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance.
She proposed Takebe pay attention to boosting cooperation between localities in the two countries in the fields of investment, trade, tourism and labour. Mai also encouraged Japanese ministries and sectors to maintain close collaboration with Vietnam’s relevant agencies to improve the mechanism of sending and receiving interns, and promoting cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Reiterating the importance of cooperation in human resources training, she proposed Takebe encourage Japanese businesses and organisations to continue support for the Vietnam-Japan University to improve its quality.
Regarding this issue, Takebe stated that the Vietnam-Japan University plans to establish a centre for human resources development to contribute more to bilateral cooperation in training high-quality human resources, and to enhancing mutual understanding between the two peoples.
He affirmed that in his position he will work to foster cooperation between the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance and the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group to develop relations between the two countries more substantively and effectively./.