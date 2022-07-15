Business South Africa's Durban city ready to promote trade with Vietnam: official Palesa Phili, Chief Executive Officer at Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), has said that she is ready to act as the focal point as well as coordinate with the Vietnam Trade Office and the Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa to promote the connection between enterprises of the two countries.

Business Business delegation visits US to boost trade, investment ties Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai recently led a delegation of Vietnamese enterprises to the US to meet local officials and businesses to foster bilateral trade and investment links.

Travel Bac Giang looks at ways to expand tourism potential to build economy The northern province of Bac Giang is promoting its tourism sector by accelerating tourism-related activities to attract more visitors, said Tran Minh Ha, director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.