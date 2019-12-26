Politics Vietnamese, Lao legislatures step up cooperation in ethnic affairs The Vietnamese National Assembly’s Council for Ethnic Affairs and the Committee for Ethnic Affairs under the Lao National Assembly have agreed to step up cooperation and the exchange of professional experience.

Politics Party admits over 143,000 new members in 2019 The Communist Party of Vietnam has admitted over 143,000 new members in 2019, raising the total membership to around 5.2 million, it was reported at a national online conference reviewing Party building work on December 25.

Politics Vietnam, Laos hold sixth ministerial consultation Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith co-chaired the sixth ministerial consultation in the northern province of Quang Ninh on December 25.