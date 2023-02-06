Business Hai Duong targets 400 million USD in FDI in 2023 The northern province of Hai Duong has set a target to attract 400 million USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2023, according to Vice Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Duy Hung.

Business Agro-forestry-fishery exports reach 3.7 bln USD in January Vietnam’s export of agro-forestry-aquatic products reeled in over 3.7 billion USD in January, down 23% against the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development.

Business HCM City attracts workers in service, industrial sectors Ho Chi Minh City, the largest economic hub in southern Vietnam, needs from 280,000-300,000 or 300,000-320,000 more jobs in 2023, depending on economic growths of the globe and several major countries.