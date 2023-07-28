Videos Vietnam-Vatican relations see positive progress: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung said the Vietnam – Vatican relations have seen new positive progress.

Politics Vietnam, Canada hold bilateral defence consultation The Vietnam – Canada Bilateral Defence Consultation 2023 took place on July 27, co-chaired by the Director of the Foreign Relations Department under Ministry of National Defence Major General Vu Thanh Van and Assistant Deputy Minister of Canada’s Department of National Defence Peter Hammerschmidt.

Politics President Thuong attends state banquet hosted by Italian counterpart Within the framework of his State visit to Italy, President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse attended a state banquet hosted by Italian President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter on July 26 evening (local time).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.