Politics Flowers offered at Monument of President Ho Chi Minh in Havana on National Day On September 1, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba, the Cuban Institute for Friendship with Peoples (ICAP), and the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Association offered flower at the President Ho Chi Minh statue in Havana to mark the 76th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2).

Politics Infographic Historical values of Declaration of Independence On September 2, 1945 at Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam and opening up a new era in the nation’s history.

Politics Vietnam resolutely protects sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa archipelagoes Vietnam resolutely and persistently takes measures in accordance with international law to exercise and protect its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes.

Politics Lao officials congratulate Vietnam’s achievements Deputy head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Somphone Sichaleun and Deputy Foreign Minister Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos on September 1 to offer congratulations on the 76th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2).