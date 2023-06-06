According to Transparency International (TI), Vietnam has witnessed a positive trend in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) over recent years.

In 2022, it ranked 77th out of 180 countries and territories worldwide in the CPI by scoring 42 out of 100. The country’s GDP in the year was 409 billion USD.



Meanwhile, its CPI in 2020 and 2021 were 36 and 39 out of 100, standing in 104th and 87th places globally. Vietnam’s GDP in the years came in at 268.4 billion USD and 366.1 billion USD, respectively.



These results are vivid illustration of the country’s practical anti-graft efforts.



With a view to creating a breakthrough in economic development, the Vietnamese Party and State have paid due regard to amending and issuing new regulations to promote its anti-corruption campaign.



At a recent conference held at the Centre for Vietnamese and Southeast Asian Studies, experts highlighted Vietnam’s robust economic growth as well as its fight against corruption, which have gained international attention.



As corruption affects economic development, the Party has spared no effort in its anti-graft fight. The move aims to protect the Party and State, develop an effective government, and create a more transparent and improved business climate for foreign investors./.

VNA