The release of the book is part of activities to celebrate the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena (February 1).

The book presents directions of Nguyen Phu Trong as the Party leader and head of the steering committee in a systematic manner.

With nearly 100 photos, the 600-page book comprises three parts presented in a modern press style.

The first part focuses on issues drawn from the fight against corruption and negative phenomena in Vietnam.

The second introduces 22 articles on Party building and rectification by the Party chief.

The last is a collection of opinions and assessments of people from different walks of life, National Assembly deputies, and foreign politicians and scholars on Vietnam’s anti-corruption efforts under the Party leadership./.

VNA