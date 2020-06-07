Vietnam’s COVID-19 cases remain at 329 as of June 7
Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on June 7 evening, meaning the country remained clear of community infections for 52 consecutive days.
Medical workers spray disinfectant onto coaches carrying Vietnamese citizens brought home from the Republic of Korea (Source: VNA)
Of the 329 confirmed cases to date, 189 are imported ones and were quarantined right after their arrival, posing no risk of transmissions in the community, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
At present, 9,088 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined, including 72 at hospitals, 7,150 at concentrated quarantine establishments and 1,866 at home.
Up to 307 out of the 329 patients, equivalent to 93.3 percent, have been successfully cured.
The remaining 22 patients are undergoing treatment at medical establishments, of them six tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and nine others tested negative for the virus at least twice./.
