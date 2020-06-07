Health Vietnam clear of COVID-19 community infections for 51 straight days No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in Vietnam on June 6 evening, meaning the nation has remained clear of community transmissions for 51 consecutive days, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam records one more COVID-19 case Vietnam recorded one more case of COVID-19 on June 6 morning, bringing the total in the country to 329, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.