Travel UK journalist dazzled by beauty of Ba Na Hills in Da Nang The sensational beauty of Sun World Ba Na Hills resort in the central beach city of Da Nang, one of Vietnam’s most famous tourism destinations, has wowed many visitors both home and abroad, including Jack Mortimer, a journalist of the UK’s Express newspaper.

Videos Int’l diplomats participate in Hanoi's spring friendship tour More than 400 delegates, who are government officials and representatives of diplomatic mission and international organisations in Vietnam, went on a recent friendship spring tour in Hanoi.

Travel Domestic travel companies report surge in MICE tourism in Q1 Domestic travel companies have reported a surge in MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) tourism in the first quarter of 2024, with both tourist arrivals and revenues exceeding those recorded in the same period last year.

Videos Amazing Binh Dinh Festival expected to boost tourism growth The upcoming Amazing Binh Dinh Festival is considered as one of the biggest events in 2024 of the central province of Binh Dinh, helping boost the local tourism growth.