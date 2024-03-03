Insiders said the expansion of the visa exemption policy to cover more countries is good for Vietnam tourism.

Accordingly, continuing to expand the visa exemption policy will help the tourism industry diversify the markets, increase the number of international tourists to Vietnam, and encourage them to stay and spend more in Vietnam.

Besides the possible increase in revenue and jobs, the policy is also expected to help raise the number of air passengers, facilitate international trade exchanges, and attract more foreign investors to Vietnam.

It is a short-term solution to widen the door to attract international tourist markets besides medium- and-long-term solutions to internal problems of the tourism industry such as promotion, digital marketing, product diversity, destination management, and human resource development, insiders said./.

VNA