Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on March 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,198 VND per USD on March 11, up 8 VND from the previous day.

Business Agriculture minister directs farming development in Phu Tho Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong held a working session with leaders of the northern midland province of Phu Tho on March 10, focusing on orientations of local farming development.