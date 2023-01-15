Argentinian Ambassador to Vietnam Luis Pablo Maria Beltramino (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is on track to economic recovery and sustained impressive growth compared to other nations,



He said the Vietnamese Government’s measures and policies directed at development are admirable and deserve to be studied and applied.



According to the General Statistics Office, Vietnam's GDP grew 8.02% in 2022, the highest in the 2011-2022 period and tripling that of 2021.

According to him, the logo for the event will be used for all of the embassy's diplomatic notes starting January this year, while a plan is set to invite Argentinian artists to perform in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.



On the Vietnam-Argentina relations, Beltramino said a series of activities that are on schedule to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties (1973 – 2023).

According to him, the logo for the event will be used for all of the embassy's diplomatic notes starting January this year, while a plan is set to invite Argentinian artists to perform in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Exhibitions and cultural programmes will be held in the countries' national libraries in addition to a host of trade promotion activities, he added.

The diplomat said since the diplomatic ties were set up, there has been a stable increase in trade between the two, particularly in the past 12 years following the upgrade of their relations to comprehensive partnership in 2010.



The diplomat said since the diplomatic ties were set up, there has been a stable increase in trade between the two, particularly in the past 12 years following the upgrade of their relations to comprehensive partnership in 2010.

Bilateral trade grew from 875 million USD in 2011 to 4.5 billion USD in 2021. In the first 11 months of 2022, the figure was 4.52 billion USD, up 6.9% annually. Currently, Argentina is the third biggest trade partner of Vietnam in Latin America, while Vietnam is the largest trade partner of Argentina in Southeast Asia and 6th globally.

The sides will step up delegation exchanges at all levels, particularly high level ones, he said, suggesting the establishment of the Vietnam – Argentina and Argentina – Vietnam friendship associations.

Beltramino forecast the bilateral trade to increase further in the time to come and affirmed his wish to foster relations with Vietnam.

Talking about the upcoming Lunar New Year festival (Tet), he expressed his delight at joining the longest and biggest traditional festival holiday in Vietnam for the first time with a hope to experience local customs and activities./.

