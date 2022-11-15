People-to-people diplomacy helps foster Vietnam-Argentina ties
The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) held a workshop in Hanoi on November 14, highlighting contributions of people-to-people diplomacy to Vietnam-Argentina relations of the occasion of the 25th founding anniversary of the Argentina-Vietnam Culture Institute (December 18).
Speaking at the event, VUFO President, Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga stressed that this is an appropriate time to comprehensively evaluate the great results and significant contributions of the institute to nurturing the two countries’ relations for a quarter of a century, and to discuss measures to further promote the relationship in the coming time.
She affirmed that the institute is a bridge of friendship, helping bring the Argentinean culture to Vietnam and vice versa.
Chairwoman of the Argentina-Vietnam Culture Institute Poldi María Sosa Schmidt thanked Nga and the VUFO for always supporting cooperation activities between the two sides, and said she hopes that the institute will continue to receive support and close cooperation from the union in promoting exchanges, solidarity and friendship between the two peoples.
Poldi Sosa founded ICAV in December 1997, creating a bridge to foster friendship and solidarity with the Vietnamese people, as well as stepping up activities to popularise Vietnam’s culture and people to Argentinean friends.
At the event, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam-Chile Friendship and Cooperation Association, and representatives from the Vietnam-Venezuela and Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Associations shared experience in conducting activities to boost solidarity between peoples of Vietnam and Latin American countries. They backed the establishment of the Vietnam-Argentina Friendship Association./.