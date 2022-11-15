Society Universities accept VSTEP for admission, IELTS review begins after suspension A number of universities are now accepting the VSTEP (Vietnamese Standardized Test of English Proficiency) certificate as proof of language efficiency for admission and graduation.

Society Experts make recommendations to support women migrant workers The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on November 14 announced a study report on women migrant workers in ASEAN countries’ laws and policies.

Society Consensus reached for return of Nguyen Dynasty’s imperial seal After the confirmation of authenticity of a golden imperial seal dating back to 1823, a Vietnamese inter-ministerial delegation and Paris-based auction house Millon have agreed to transfer it to the Vietnamese side.

Society HCM City’s incubator ranked among 10 best in Southeast Asia The Institute of Innovation under the University of Economics HCM City is the only university incubator in Vietnam recognised as one of the Ten Best Startup Support Organisations in Southeast Asia (AsiaStar 10x10 Launchpad) under the AsiaStar 10x10 programme.