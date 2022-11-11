Certificate of merit conferred upon Argentine friend of Vietnam
The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on November 11 bestowed a certificate of merit on Chairwoman of the Argentina-Vietnam Culture Institute (ICAV) Poldi Sosa Schmidt, who has spent over five decades on conducting friendship activities with Vietnam.
VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong presents a certificate of merit to Chairwoman of the Argentina-Vietnam Culture Institute (ICAV) Poldi Sosa Schmidt, who has spent over five decades on conducting friendship activities with Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on November 11 bestowed a certificate of merit on Chairwoman of the Argentina-Vietnam Culture Institute (ICAV) Poldi Sosa Schmidt, who has spent over five decades on conducting friendship activities with Vietnam.
In a friendly meeting with Poldi Sosa on the day, VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, who presented the honour to the cultural advocator, lauded ICAV’s practical contributions to the nations’ increasing mutual understanding.
Believing that the institute will continue to be a bridge connecting Vietnamese and Argentine culture, Nga pledged her commitment to supporting its activities.
In response, Poldi Sosa vowed to further objectively promote Vietnam’s history of struggles for independence and its current reform progress via diverse methods at many different forums.
In her young age, Poldi Sosa joined movements protesting the war in Vietnam. She founded ICAV in December 1997, creating a bridge to foster friendship and solidarity with the Vietnamese people, as well as stepping up activities to popularise Vietnam’s culture and people to Argentine friends.
She expressed her admiration for Vietnamese people’s great unity bloc and expressed her belief in positive growth potential of the countries’ relations in the time to come while talking to the Vietnam News Agency after the meeting./.