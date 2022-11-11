Politics Laos, Vietnam contribute to building ASEAN of high economic growth: diplomat Since joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), both Laos and Vietnam have significantly contributed to building ASEAN into a region with high, constant economic growth and a peaceful society, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang has said.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian National Assemblies enhance cooperation Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man held talks with First Vice President of the Cambodian NA Cheam Yeap in Phnom Penh on November 11.

Politics Embassy promotes trade links between Vietnam, Italy’s Emilia Romagna region Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung has paid a working visit to the northern region of Emilia Romagna, which now accounts for more than 50% of the European country’s total export value to Vietnam, and attended a series of networking events between the local authorities and firms and their Vietnamese partners.