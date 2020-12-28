Business CPTPP – a booster for Vietnamese exports to Latin America Vietnam boasts huge potential to increase shipments to Mexico, Peru and Chile – the three Latin American nations having high tariff-reduction commitments under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Business Hanoi recognises 630 OCOP products over last 3 years More than 200 policymakers, scientists, and representatives from agribusinesses and cooperatives have attended a conference to review the “One Commune, One Product (OCOP)” programme in Hanoi from 2018 – 2020.

Business Disbursement of State budget capital in 2020 highest in past decade The disbursement of State budget capital reached an estimated 91.1 percent of the plan set for the year and rose 34.5 percent year-on-year, the highest rate in the 2011-2020.

Business Ninh Thuan to have first LNG-fueled power plant in 2024 The south central province of Ninh Thuan plans to start construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled power complex, the first of its kind in the province, in Phuoc Diem commune, Thuan Nam district, in the third quarter of 2021.