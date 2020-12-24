Business Banks sprint to transfer listing to official bourses Banks are sprinting to transfer the listing of shares from Unlisted Public Company Market (UpCom) to official bourses before the Law on Securities takes effect from the beginning of 2021, which would require two-year listing on UpCom before a public company could go to official bourses.

Business Customs sector targets 13.6 bln USD for State budget next year A finance ministry official on December 24 asked the customs sector to exert every effort to surpass the target of 315 trillion VND (13.6 billion USD) in State budget collection in 2021.

Business Agricultural sector shows strong performance in tough year: experts 2020 has been a tough year for the agricultural sector with various risks and challenges from COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters and climate change impacts such as drought, saltwater intrusion and flooding, according to Associate Prof. Dr. Dao The Anh, Vice Director of the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences (VAAS).