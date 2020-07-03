Travel Tam Chuc Pagoda - an attractive spiritual tourism complex Located in Ha Nam province, just 60 kilometers from Hanoi from the south, Tam Chuc Spiritual Tourism Complex attracts visitors with its tranquil atmosphere in the middle of unspoiled forests.

Travel Urban kids enjoy harvesting lychees as actual farmers Thanh Ha district in Hai Duong province is renowned for lychee gardens. They here have been welcoming many urban families coming to experience farmers’ life as lychee now is in harvest season.

Travel Vietjet joins hands with Facebook to promote Vietnamese tourism The budget carrier Vietjet has cooperated with Facebook to launch the tourism promotion programme "Immense Vietnam – Fly green with Vietjet" as part of the "Proud Vietnam" project launched by the Ministry of Planning and Investment and Facebook to promote the economy and tourism after COVID-19.

Travel Quang Ninh to develop night-time economy The northern province of Quang Ninh is aiming to boost its night-time economy to attract visitors.