Visitors to the exhibition in the Temple of Literature in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The international watercolour painting exhibition “Colours of Cultures” – the largest of its kind in Vietnam so far - opened at Van Mieu (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi on March 16.

The event is an initiative of VietnamInAcquarello, a branch of the International Watercolour Museum – the world’s largest community of watercolour painters – based in Italy.

Within the framework of exhibition, 465 works by 60 artists from 22 countries and territories are put on show from March 16-24.

Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Aleksander Surdej said the role of art is highly valued as it is a universal language, transcending all boundaries, and uniting people.

Art can promote understanding and dialogues between cultures, he said, adding that through this, artists from around the world have come together to introduce the richness of traditional cultures as well as different perspectives.

Art lovers have a chance to directly follow the process of forming a watercolor painting and partly see the influence of cultures on the choice of themes, designs, and styles of the artists.

Foreign painters will also engage in a Hanoi – Ninh Binh painting tour on March 18-20 to capture the beauty of Vietnamese landscapes, relic sites, and local livelihoods, helping popularise the country’s images, culture, and tourism./.