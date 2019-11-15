Business MoIT concerned over potential electricity shortages Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh sounded the alarm about the high risk of power shortages at a meeting earlier this week.

Seminar discusses Vietnam-US trade ties in new context Trade relations between Vietnam and the US will continue expanding but will also be affected by challenges in the future, heard a seminar in Hanoi on November 14.

Vinalines to sell 24.9 percent stake at Inlaco-HP The Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines) is divesting entirely from the International Labour and Services Stock Company (Inlaco-HP), according to the State-run corporation.

Costs for HCM City's first metro line reduced by 147 million USD Investment for Ho Chi Minh City's first metro line between Ben Thanh Market in district 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in district 9 will be reduced by 3.4 trillion VND (147 million USD).