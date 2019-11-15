Vietnam’s leather, footwear lauded at int’l fair in Australia
At the event
Sydney (VNA) – Vietnam’s leather, footwear and handbags were lauded to be comparable to those made in China, Pakistan, India, Singapore, Indonesia and South Africa during an international fair held in Melbourne city, Victoria state of Australia from November 12 – 14.
Led by the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association (LEFASO), the delegation of participating Vietnamese enterprises introduced their well-known brands at 14 stalls.
As the largest-scale international fair in Australia, the event featured hundreds of stalls by more than 700 manufacturers and companies around the world, and attracted about 4,000 foreign visitors.
During the first day of the fair, several contracts with Vietnamese exhibitors were reached, notably the one by CNES to open an agent in Melbourne.
LEFASO Vice Chairwoman Phan Thi Thanh Xuan suggested Australian businesses pay more attention to tapping the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia Nguyen Phu Hoa revealed a plan to launch a marketing campaign for Vietnamese leather, footwear and handbags in Australia in the near future.
Following the event, the delegation is scheduled to fly to New Zealand to promote trade there./.
