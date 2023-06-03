Business Stock, real estate markets to become more attractive thanks to low interest rates Cash flow always looks to more attractive investment channels with higher returns, so when interest rates decrease, cash flow will shift from the savings channel to the stock and real estate markets, according to experts.

Business Tokyo conference calls for Japanese investment in Vietnamese localities An investment promotion conference was held in Tokyo on June 2 to call for Japanese investment in localities of Vietnam.

Videos Air passenger volume soars 38% Airports in Vietnam served more than 45 million passengers in the first five months of this year, an increase of nearly 38% compared to the same period last year, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.