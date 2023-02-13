Vietnam’s Military Engineering Unit Rotation 1 grants humanitarian works to Abyei school
Vietnam’s Military Engineering Unit Rotation 1 at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) on February 11 handed over some humanitarian works to Abyei High School.
Vietnam’s Military Engineering Unit Rotation 1 grants humanitarian works to Abyei school (Photo: Military Engineering Unit Rotation 1)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s Military Engineering Unit Rotation 1 at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) on February 11 handed over some humanitarian works to Abyei High School.
The soldiers helped build a 5m-wide, 150m-long road leading to the school, a clean water well and a 5,000 cu.m tank; and install a pump, a generator, and a pipeline system to provide clean water to teachers and students.
They built two classrooms, one teachers' room, a library a canteen and one security room.
The unit also granted six laptops worth over 60 million VND (2,545 USD) to the school.
UNISFA Acting Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr said that these works will help teachers and students overcome difficulties and deficiency in infrastructure and equipment to improve the quality of teaching and learning for a brighter future of Abyei./.