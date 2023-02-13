Politics Vietnamese servicemen set off for rescue operations in Turkey Seventy six military personnel of Vietnam departed for Turkey on February 12 night to assist the country in recovery efforts following a devastating earthquake.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 13 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, British navies conduct joint exercise Ship 378 of Brigade 167 under the Naval Region 2 and HMS Spey, the British Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, conducted a joint exercise on the waters of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province on February 11.

Politics Prime Minister holds talks with Sultan of Brunei Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah in Bandar Seri Begawan capital on February 11 morning.