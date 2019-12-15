Business Fourth Vietnam Rice Festival underway in Vinh Long The fourth Vietnam Rice Festival is taking place in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long with a wide range of events designed to promote agro-economy and rice trade in domestic and foreign markets.

Business Banks issues more chip cards for security Despite high costs, domestic banks are issuing more chip cards that meet EMV standards to replace magnetic strip cards in order to improve security and meet the central bank’s regulations.

Business Vietnam ranks second in fintech investment in Southeast Asia Venture capital funding pouring into Vietnamese fintech companies accounted for 36 percent of the total fintech investment in Southeast Asia.

Business Revised GDP in line with international practices The revision of the size of Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) for 2011-2017 is in line with international practices and serves as a foundation for the country's development path in the next 10 years, an official has said.