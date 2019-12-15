Vietnam’s November PMI up from last month
Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index registered 51.0 in November, up from the neutral reading of 50.0 in October, according to the latest IHS Markit report released in early December.
The rise in PMI signaled a marginal improvement in the health of the sector.
Vietnam’s manufacturing sector returned to growth in November, as output increased for the first time in three months and new orders expanded at a faster pace.
Employment rose for the first time in three months amid increased new orders.
Latest data signaled a continued lack of inflationary pressures within the sector. Input costs rose only marginally and at the weakest pace in the current eleven-month sequence of inflation. This lack of pressure on input costs meant that manufacturers were able to offer discounts to customers. Output prices decreased, following a first increase in almost a year in October.
Business sentiment dipped from October, but remained positive as around two-fifths of respondents predicted an increase in output over the coming year. According to survey participants, optimism was centered on expected growth of new orders and efforts to expand capacity./.