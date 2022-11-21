Politics PM hosts Secretary-General of Permanent Court of Arbitration Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received visiting Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) Marcin Czepelak in Hanoi on November 21.

Politics Legislative leader delivers speech at AIPA-43 plenary session National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue is attending the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (known as AIPA-43) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Politics Int’l conference looks into 30 years of Vietnam - RoK relations An international scientific conference was held in Hanoi on November 21 to discuss 30 years of relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) and development orientations.

Politics Vietnamese, Thai top legislators meet in Cambodia Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on November 21 had a meeting with President of the Thai National Assembly Chuan Leekpai on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.