Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Vu Hai Ha has said the attendance of the Vietnamese delegation, led by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, at the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly, will be a voice of support for Cambodia in its role as AIPA Chair.



His official visit to Cambodia from November 19 prior to attending the 43rd AIPA General Assembly is also part of celebrations for the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, the Vietnam-Cambodia, Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Year 2022 and the 45th anniversary of Prime Minister Hun Sen’s journey towards the overthrow of Pol Pot genocidal regime, Ha told the press.



Over the past years, ties between Vietnam and Cambodia have been growing. During visits, their leaders discussed specific measures to boost economic, trade and investment ties, thereby deepening bilateral relationship and creating an environment of peace and stability in the region and each country.



Ha said during the visit, leaders of the two parliaments will sign a new cooperation agreement and announce the establishment of a high-level meeting mechanism between legislatures of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.



According to him, Vietnam has made active and thorough preparations for AIPA-43, including President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s message to the event in which he speaks highly of the host Cambodia’s role and AIPA’s stature.



NA Chairman Hue will deliver a keynote speech at the plenary session, underscoring the importance of the event as well as ASEAN’s unity and central role in the current situation. He will also affirm that Vietnam will make further contributions to the process of building the resilient and united ASEAN Community with sustainable development.



The Vietnamese delegation will join activities of the AIPA-43 committees, including committees on political, economic, social matters and organisation.



Female and young parliamentarians will also review Vietnam’s experience and contributions to building the Southeast Asia of peace, stability, development and addressing challenges in the region.



On economic issues, the Vietnamese side will focus discussions on topics of the bloc’s concern like digital transformation, post-pandemic economic and tourism recovery. Social and women-related issues will concentrate on improving women’s empowerment and promoting the increasing participation of women in policy building and planning.



As for the organisation issue, officials will consider the participation of partner countries in the process of building the ASEAN Community to enhance its role and position in the region and on international arena, Ha said.



He added that the AIPA-43 will also see the official first meeting of the young parliamentarians’ meeting which was initiated by Vietnam in its role as Chair of AIPA in 2020 and welcomed by member states.



In his view, the meeting will provide a helpful platform for them to debate issues of their concern such as digital transformation, green growth, climate change response. Their participation in political, social and economic activities is increasingly important for the society to develop more and more sustainably.



After two years of teleconferencing due to COVID-19, Ha said it is a good chance for leaders of parliaments of AIPA member states and observer countries to meet in-person to boost bilateral and multilateral ties. For Vietnam, it is also a good opportunity to share its experience in post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and discuss issues of interest to jointly build an environment of peace and stability.



On the occasion, Chairman Hue is scheduled to meet bilaterally with leaders of parliaments in and outside the region to talk about regional and global issues of shared concern./.