Deputy Minister of Defence Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh said Vietnam sending another group of military medics to join UN peacekeeping operations shows the country’s active contribution to maintaining regional and global peace and security.

Vinh urged the second hospital’s personnel to stay united, overcome hardship and complete all tasks assigned by the country and the UN.

Vietnam dispatched its first level-2 hospital to the UN mission in South Sudan in October 2018.

An official ceremony to welcome back and honour the returning peacekeepers will be held on December 2 at Military Hospital 175 in HCM City.

Since last October, when they first left for South Sudan, the hospital No1 has offered treatment for nearly 1,800 patients, with many life-saving surgeries successfully conducted./.

VNA