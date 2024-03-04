Vietnam’s tra fish sector showcased a remarkable 97% year-on-year growth, with export revenue hitting 165 million USD.

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, a moderate 10% rise in tra fish exports this year, potentially reaching 2 billion USD, with China and the US being major importers.

To achieve this projected growth, the Vietnamese firms are encouraged to explore new markets and develop innovative consumer products beyond just frozen fillets.

The Association also identified Germany as another lucrative market for Vietnamese tra fish. Last year, Germany imported 38 million USD worth of Vietnamese tra fish, representing a 31% rise from the previous year.

Notably, frozen fillets dominated these imports, accounting for nearly 37 million USD and up 34% year on year./.

VNA