Business Vietnam, Japan explore trade, investment opportunities The Vietnam-Japan trade cooperation potential is huge, prompting both sides to tap all opportunities to futher expand and broaden bilateral partnership in this field, heard the Vietnam-Japan investment promotion forum held in Tokyo on September 13.

Business Vietnam, US hold huge potential for energy cooperation: experts Vietnam sees a good chance to become an important link in the US energy giants’ value chain as there is an increasing number of US firms coming to the Southeast Asian country to seek cooperation opportunities, experts said at the Vietnam – US Trade Forum held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 13.

Business Vietnam, Russia's Republic of Sakha discuss stronger cooperation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Do Thanh Trung met with Head of Russia's Repblic of Sakha (Yakutia) Aisen Nikolaev on September 13 to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation, on the sidelines of the 2023 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF 2023) held in Vladivostok.

Business Vietnam’s wood export likely to hit 14.5 billion USD in 2023 Vietnam’s wood export is likely to hit about 14.5 billion USD this year, lower than the yearly target of 17 billion USD, Vice Chairman of the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of Ho Chi Minh City (HAWA) Nguyen Chanh Phuong told a local press conference on September 13.