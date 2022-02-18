Vietnam’s 'vaccine passport' recognised by 14 countries, territory
Fourteen countries and territory had recognised the COVID-19 vaccination certificate, also called “vaccine passport”, of Vietnam as of February 16, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).
The COVID-19 vaccination certificate of Vietnam has been recognised by 14 countries and territory. (Illustrative image)
They consist of Japan, the US, the UK, Australia, India, Belarus, Cambodia, the Philippines, Palestine, the Maldives, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Egypt, and Turkey.
Some others are also actively considering and discussing technical issues and will soon issue their confirmations.
The MoFA said it is working with overseas representative agencies of Vietnam to actively discuss with and persuade other countries to officially recognise Vietnam’s “vaccine passport” in order to facilitate people’s travel.
Meanwhile, Vietnam has recongised the “vaccine passports” of 79 countries and territories that have been made known to the MoFA by the foreign ministries of the respective countries or their representative missions in Vietnam./.