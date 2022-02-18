Sci-Tech Long An attaches importance to human resources in digital transformation: official The Mekong Delta province of Long An is paying attention to human resources in digital transformation, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Tan Hoa on February 17 while chairing a conference on results of the digital government building in 2021 and a plan for digital transformation in 2022.

Society Hanoi builds roadmap to reopen kindergarten next month The Hanoi Party Committee has agreed on a roadmap to reopen kindergartens from March 1, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung said during a virtual meeting with district-level steering boards on COVID-19 prevention and control of the capital city on February 17.

Society Young take great pride in military service Thousands of young people across the nation from all walks of life are excited and proud to join the army and hope to contribute to protecting the fatherland. Many provinces and cities organised ceremonies to send off young men and women, who will serve in military units for two years.