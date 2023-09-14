Vietnam-UK relations to be strengthened: British official
Vietnam and the UK are proud to have built strong ties through not only people-to-people exchange, but also business and trade, said British Minister for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan, expressing her belief that relationship will be enhanced in the time ahead.
In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency in the UK, Trevelyan said the commitment and mutual affection between the two countries support those areas.
The UK has been working with Vietnam around some of the challenges of climate change and the journey to net zero that the two countries are working together through the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) programme to bring the UK expertise to help Vietnam tackle this difficult but important journey, the minister said, adding for the next 50 years of their diplomatic relations, Vietnam and the UK will see those relationships continuing to grow and working together to tackle the challenges of climate change and to enhance cooperation in such areas as education and trade.
According to the official, trade will continue to grow with the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) opening up a whole new series of opportunities for the bilateral trade.
She also stressed the importance for the two countries to work together through regional relationship, adding she believes these countries like Vietnam and all those the UK supports and works within the region can sustain their economies, freedom and the opportunities for growth that will bring.
British Minister for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan speaks at a ceremony marking Vietnam's National Day. (Photo: VNA)
The minister also expressed her belief that the relationship will continue to be strengthened at various levels, as both countries are working on issues through the strategic dialogue, thus building closer and stronger relationships.
At the business level, Vietnam and the UK are seeing a continuous and strong growth in bilateral trade, she said, adding there is so much potential for them to continue to expand with opportunities opening up.
She stressed that the most important factor is the growth of the people-to people links that bridge between the two countries that give strength of knitting together the two countries’ cultures, histories and future.
Trevelyan concluded that sharing those cultural links from food to music to academic developments will be an eternal strength, saying both countries look forward to the next 50 years./.