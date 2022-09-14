The press briefing on September 14 to provide information about the Vietstock Expo & Forum 2022 (Photo: congthuong.vn)

– Vietnam’s Premier International Feed, Livestock & Meat Industry Show (VietStock) Expo & Forum will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in downtown Ho Chi Minh City from October 12-14.The event, the largest in Vietnam in terms of comprehensive solutions in the livestock, seafood and meat processing industries, will draw the participation of more than 170 enterprises from 21 countries and territories.Tong Xuan Chinh, Deputy Director of the Department of Livestock Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said taking part in the exhibition will enable farms and cooperatives to access new technologies, thereby orienting their livestock development.This year’s event will include international workshops which intend to provide in-depth knowledge as well as update the latest trends in the livestock industry. It is expected to attract over 10,000 visitors.Vietstock 2022, held in conjunction with VIETFEED, an exhibition specialising in animal feed, and VIETMEAT, an exhibition specialising in meat processing, will offer opportunities for experts to meet and exchange experiences. The combination of the three events provides a unique one-stop show to bring together feed, livestock and meat sectors, representing the entire animal protein value chain from production to consumption./.