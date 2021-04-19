Hotline: (024) 39411349
Village in clouds on top of Ba Na hills

With a stunning French colonial architecture, the French village on top of Ba Na hills is among must-see destinations in the coastal city of Da Nang.
VNA

  • Ba Na Hills tourist site is built on top of Lord Mountain within Ba Na hills at a height of 1,487 metres. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Modern cable car network conveniently takes tourists to the top of Ba Na hills. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • With a beautiful French colonial architecture, the French village is the most impressive work in Ba Na hills tourist site. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • From Bell Palace, tourists can see the whole French village in clouds. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A French-style church is located in the middle of the French village. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Mesmerising hotels with flower vases on every balcony (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) is named as a new world wonder by Britain's best-selling daily newspaper Daily Mail. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

