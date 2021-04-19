Village in clouds on top of Ba Na hills
Ba Na Hills tourist site is built on top of Lord Mountain within Ba Na hills at a height of 1,487 metres. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Modern cable car network conveniently takes tourists to the top of Ba Na hills. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
With a beautiful French colonial architecture, the French village is the most impressive work in Ba Na hills tourist site. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
From Bell Palace, tourists can see the whole French village in clouds. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A French-style church is located in the middle of the French village. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Mesmerising hotels with flower vases on every balcony (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) is named as a new world wonder by Britain's best-selling daily newspaper Daily Mail. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
