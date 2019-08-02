Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam’s biggest dairy company Vinamilk said on August 2 that it is maintaining the leading position in Forbes Vietnam’s list of top 50 brands in 2019, with its brand value exceeding 2.2 billion USD.This is the fourth consecutive year Vinamilk has won the top place in the rankings, the company’s leaders said.The estimated value of Vietnam’s 50 most valuable brands in 2019 rose 1.2 billion USD from last year to over 9.3 billion USD.Forbes Vietnam said it used the method that its parent magazine in the US uses to calculate a brand’s contribution to business performance.In June, Vinamilk was the only Asian representative invited to join the 2019 Global Dairy Congress in Lisbon, Spain, to share its experience in developing organic diary products.According to Kantar Worldpanel’s annual Brand Footprint report in July, the company earned its place as the most chosen beverage brand in both urban and rural Vietnam for seven consecutive years.Meanwhile, in the fourth annual Asia 300 Power Performers Ranking compiled by the Nikkei Asian Review, it is the only Vietnamese representative included in the top 50.-VNA