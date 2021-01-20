It is believed to be a good start for Vietnam’s largest dairy producer this year.

Ten containers of high-quality plant-based milk – almond-flavoured soymilk and red bean-flavoured soymilk – have arrived in China and been available at local convenience stores while the State-owned corporation is ramping up production to deliver five containers of condensed milk before the Lunar New Year Festival.

In April last year, Vinamilk dispatched to China its first shipment of Ong Tho (Longevity) Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk, which has been well-received in the neighbouring country./.

Last year, Vinamilk exported more than 240 million USD worth of products, up over 8 percent from 2019. Its products have been available in 56 countries and territories so far./.

VNA