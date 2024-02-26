The facility, which covers an area of 160 ha, has an investment of 500 million USD for the project's first phase in five years. It is expected to make 150,000 vehicles yearly, and create about 3,000-5,000 jobs.

Besides strengthening cooperation with the world's leading suppliers, VinFast plans to promote the localisation rate, contributing to creating positive momentum for local economic growth.

India, the world's third-largest automobile market, is one of the key markets in VinFast's global expansion plan.

Its EV production facility in Tamil Nadu not only meets development targets in India, but also serves export goals to countries in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

The project is also an important addition to VinFast's worldwide production ecosystem./.

VNA