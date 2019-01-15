A design of VinFast's Premium vehicle

(Photo: vinfast.vn)

Vietnam’s first car manufacturer VinFast, under Vingroup, presented the designs for its new line of vehicles named Premium, and officially launched a contest to select the public’s favourite designs on January 15.The 35 designs for seven models, from small-sized cars to sports utility vehicles, are the work of Italian car design studios of Ital Design, Torino Design, and Pininfarina.According to Vingroup Vice President and General Director Nguyen Viet Quang, VinFast will be sure to diversify its products to fit the broad demands of its customers. Following the luxury line, the rollout of the Premium line in the affordable price range with seven new automobile models will make contributions to developing the Vietnamese automobile industry.The Premium line will be introduced by the end of 2020.As part of efforts to develop new models, VinFast opened the contest to gain a deeper insight into the domestic consumers’ taste. Participants are asked to name the seven best, one for each model, among the 35 automobile designs. From January 15 to 24, consumers can vote on the website www.binhchonmauxe.vinfast.vn.Participants have the opportunity to win attractive prizes with the total value of nearly 800 million VND (34,368 USD) from the organiser. There will be one first prize, a VinFast Fadil; four second prizes, Klara Lithium electric bikes; 20 third prices, Vsmart Active 1 mobile phones; and 100 consolation prize-VinID Giftcards each worth 1 million VND. –VNA