Vinh Phuc invests 8.2 million USD in upgrading bridges
The northern province of Vinh Phuc plans to invest 190 billion VND (8.2 million USD) in upgrading old bridges and building new ones crossing 34 canals.
The project is aimed at gradually completing the provincial transport system, contributing to ensuring safety for people and vehicles, according to local authorities.
It is also expected to help contribute to the province’s agricultural and rural mechanisation efforts, creating better conditions for farmers to transport equipment and machinery for agricultural production.
The bridges cross canals in Lap Thach, Tam Duong, Vinh Tuong and Binh Xuyen districts.
Around 22 bridges which are narrow and deteriorated will be upgraded.
The investment capital will be earmarked from the provincial budget. The project is expected to be completed in 2023.
The province has also replaced old downgraded buses with new ones in an attempt to provide better services to commuters.
A total of 65 buses are operating on eight routes in the province with 446 trips per day. In July 2019, 49 old buses were replaced.
The new buses, which are manufactured by Saigon Transportation Mechanical Corporation, use Japanese technology, save fuel and meet emissions standards. They are eco-friendly and convenient for passengers.
Nguyen Van Thang, Director of Vinh Phuc Automobile Transportation Joint Stock Company, said the company is the first unit in the province to run a bus service.
In 2008, five bus routes with 55 buses and nearly 300 trips per day were launched, running from Vinh Yen to Song Lo, Lap Thach, Vinh Tuong, Yen Lac, Tam Duong districts, Quang Minh Industrial Park and Hanoi.
In June this year, a bus route from Vinh Yen to Quang Son was opened.
More than 50 billion VND (2.1 million USD) was invested by the company in buying 28 new eco-friendly buses with surveillance cameras.
The new bus system has encouraged more local people to travel by public transport.
The number of passengers has increased from 7 million per month before June to around 10 million on six bus routes of the company now.
The provincial Department of Transport has cracked down on a series of transport violations committed by bus drivers and conductors.
Transportation companies this year have offered training on communication skills and transport regulations for hundreds of drivers and bus assistants.
The transport department looks towards improving bus service quality and will study opening more new bus routes./.