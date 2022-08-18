Business Mexico becomes bright spot for Vietnam’s tra fish exports Mexico has risen from the fourth in 2021 to become the 3rd largest tra fish export market of Vietnam, only after China and the US.

Business RoK seminar on investment in Vietnam An international seminar on trend of investment in Vietnam in the new normal context took place in Seoul on August 18, with over 150 Korean investors and enterprises in different areas taking part.

Business More British investors look at Vietnam to cash in on free trade agreements Many British investors are seeking investment opportunities in Vietnam in the hope of cashing in on free trade agreements (FTAs) that Vietnam has signed with the UK and other economies worldwide.

Business Danish seminar shares agicultural experience with Vietnamese firms About 135 Danish firms have opened branch offices in Vietnam so far and the firms are actively contributing to the growth of various sectors including agriculture, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.