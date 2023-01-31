The Tourism Advisory Board said expanding the list of eligible visa waivers with a maximum stay of up to 30-45 days will be a big drive for foreigners who are planning a trip to Vietnam.

The board also proposed that e-visa should be expanded to all countries and domain name changed so that foreigners can recognise and find more easily when surfing the internet.

Last year, Vietnam only received 3.6 million foreign tourists, just 70% of its target. It targets 8 million this year.

Currently, citizens of 80 countries and territories can apply for an e-visa to enter Vietnam without going through a guarantor agency or organisation.

Many foreign tourists hope Vietnam will bring back the multiple three-month visa that was available before the pandemic./.

