Visit Vietnam Year 2022 highlights Green tourism
“Quang Nam - Green tourism destination” has been chosen as the theme of the Visit Vietnam Year 2022 hosted by Quang Nam Provincial People's Committee in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
VNA
You should also see
Infographic(Interactive) Vietnam’s top cashew nut export markets
Vietnam's cashew nut export turnover reaches 3.63 billion USD in 2021, up 13% compared to 2020. Among export markets, the US and China are still the main markets of Vietnam's cashew nut.
See more
InfographicHa Long Bay, Cu Chi Tunnels among ten adventurous tourism places in Southeast Asia
The travel magazine The Travel has listed Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh and Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City among the ten must-visit epic and adventurous places in Southeast Asia.
InfographicVietnam to reopen for foreign travellers from March 15
The government has agreed to reopen inbound and outbound tourism from March 15 under new normal conditions.
InfographicHoi An among world's most romantic destinations
In an article published on February 8, Time Out introduced a list of 21 most romantic places in the world. Vietnam's Hoi An ancient town comes in ninth place on the list.
InfographicQuang Ninh aims to host some 9.5 million tourists in 2022
The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is determined to quickly and sustainably recover the local tourism this year by welcoming between 9.5 million to 10 million visitors, including 1.5 million foreigners.
InfographicHanoi remains top on travellers’ lists despite Covid-19
Although Covid-19 travel restrictions severely hit Vietnam’s tourism sector last year, the capital city of Hanoi has remained at the top of global travellers’ wish lists.