Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay, Cu Chi Tunnels among ten adventurous tourism places in Southeast Asia The travel magazine The Travel has listed Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh and Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City among the ten must-visit epic and adventurous places in Southeast Asia.

Destinations Infographic Hoi An among world's most romantic destinations In an article published on February 8, Time Out introduced a list of 21 most romantic places in the world. Vietnam's Hoi An ancient town comes in ninth place on the list.

Destinations Infographic Quang Ninh aims to host some 9.5 million tourists in 2022 The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is determined to quickly and sustainably recover the local tourism this year by welcoming between 9.5 million to 10 million visitors, including 1.5 million foreigners.