About 11 million domestic visitors visited HCM City in the first half of 2022, over 43 % over the same period last year, according to HCM City Department of Tourism.



In addition, nearly three million passengers passed through Tan Son Nhat airport in June, with 1.4 million of those passengers staying in HCM City.



HCM City Department of Tourism announced that total tourism revenue in the first half of 2022 was nearly 2.2 billion USD, nearly 30% compared to the same period last year, reaching 73.5% of the year’s target.



The HCM City tourism industry has prepared plans to prevent overload from surging tourism demand. It is focusing on creating new tours, and instructing tourism enterprises and amusement parks to hire more personnel.



HCM City has developed a river tourism product to attract visitors to the city./.

VNA