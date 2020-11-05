VNA General Director Nguyen Duc Loi (second from left) presents the relief aid to Le Van Dung, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Quang Nam province (Photo: VNA)

Quang Nam (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) led by General Director Nguyen Duc Loi on November 5 visited the central province of Quang Nam, one of the hardest-hit localities by recent floods and storms.

Having extended his sympathies to local residents over great losses caused by the natural disasters, the VNA General Director presented 100 million VND (some 4,350 USD) to help them overcome difficulties and soon stabilise their lives.

Provincial leaders told the delegation that efforts are continuing to search for missing people in Quang Nam, while authorities are exerting efforts to take care of flood victims and help them resume production. Authorities are also finding favourable locations to build new houses for people whose houses were swept away.

Since late September, 235 people in the central region have been listed as dead or missing from storms and floods, which have also caused estimated economic losses of about 17 trillion VND (734.74 million USD), according to a Government report to the National Assembly on November 2.

Storm Molave, the ninth of its kind to hit the East Sea this year, left 24 people in Quang Nam dead, 81 wounded while 23 others missing. Nearly 290 houses were completely destroyed.

VNA had previously launched a fund-raising programme in support of people in the region. A total of 600 million VND has been collected and sent to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to assist those in need./.