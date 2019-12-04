The agreement was reached during a Joint Technical Committee Meeting in Bangkok on December 2.

At the meeting, co-chaired by VNA Deputy General Director Vu Viet Trang and her PRD counterpart Pichaya Muangnao, both sides highlighted the efficiency of their cooperative activities, which covered the exchange of journalists to produce external information products, exchange of text news and videos, and organisation of Vietnamese and Thai language teaching classes for journalists and editors of both sides.

The two sides also discussed measures to increase the efficiency of joint activities in the time ahead.

Both leaders then inked a document approving the cooperation report and agreeing to improve the efficiency of existing cooperative contents and expand cooperation to new fields such as applying AI in journalism, as well as sharing experience in tackling fake news and making inforgraphics, among others./.

VNA