VNVC to import 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in H1
Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC) has announced that it will import 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the UK in the first half of 2020.
A representative from VNVC told the Sai Gon Giai phong (Liberated Sai Gon) that the company has completed negotiations on the deal with AstraZeneca – a global biopharmaceutical business of the UK.
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was co-invented by University of Oxford and its spin-out company AstraZeneca. This vaccine is recommended for people aged between 18 – 64.
This vaccine gives high immunity, from 62 – 90 percent at different doses.
Research shows that 100 percent of people who were given the vaccine had the immune response to COVID-19 without noticing any problems related to the safety of the vaccine at different doses.
Supply Director of VNVC Vu Thi Thu Ha said her company has made the best necessary preparations to receive the vaccines and give injections to locals.
As of February 5 morning, Vietnam recorded 1,957 cases of COVID-19, including 1,068 locally-infected ones with 375 posted since January 27.
As many as 1,465 patients have recovered while the number of related fatalities is still kept at 35./.