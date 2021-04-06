Politics Vietnam, Japan co-chair 14th meeting of EWG on peacekeeping operations The Ministry of National Defence held the 14th meeting of the Experts’ Working Group (EWG) on peacekeeping operations, fourth cycle, for the 2021-2023 period via video conference on April 6, within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+).

Politics Egyptian media highly evaluates Vietnam’s new leadership A number of Egyptian newspapers on April 5 ran articles on Vietnam’s new leadership which, they said, will contribute to consolidating the relations between the two countries.

Politics Leaders obtain high votes of confidence in residences State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 5 won votes from all voters in his residency – Dien Bien ward in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district – for his candidacy for the 15th National Assembly in the 2021 – 2026 tenure.

Politics NA to elect State Vice President, members of NA Standing Committee The National Assembly Standing Committee is to report the outcomes of group discussions on relieving the State Vice President on April 6 morning as part of the 11th session of the 14th legislature.