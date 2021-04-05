Politics Vietnam will continue making new miracles: new State President The National Assembly elected Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Politburo member of the 13th tenure and a deputy of the 14th legislature, as State President for the 2016-2021 term on April 5 morning, during the 14th legislature’s 11th sitting.

Politics Congratulations on 25th anniversary of Vietnam-Ireland diplomatic relations State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has cabled a congratulatory message to Irish President Michael Daniel Higgins on the occasion of the 25th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Ireland diplomatic ties (April 5, 1996 – 2021).

Politics Relief of Vice State President, some NA Standing Committee members discussed The National Assembly (NA) continued discussing personnel work during its ongoing 11th session on April 5, during which new State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc submitted to the legislature the relief of the Vice State President.

Politics Infographic Pham Minh Chinh elected as Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission and deputy to the 14th legislature, was elected as Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 5 in Hanoi.