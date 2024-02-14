World Lao police seize huge drug amount in Bokeo Police in Tonpheung district, Bokeo province of Laos, have found 8 million amphetamine pills stashed in a pick-up truck that was traveling through the district, the Vientiane Times reported on January 14.

World Indonesia imposes 10-USD tax on foreign tourists in Bali The Indonesian resort island of Bali began imposing a 150,000 rupiah (10 USD) tax on arriving tourists from January 13 to preserve the culture of the "Island of Gods", reported local media.

World Thailand’s consumer confidence at 47-month high Thailand’s consumer confidence rose in January, reaching the highest level in 47 months since March 2020, boosted by the government's stimulus measures to propel spending and reduce electricity and fuel prices, and strong recovery of tourism industry.

World Malaysia's palm oil stocks hit six-month low Malaysia's palm oil stocks fell to their lowest in six months at the end of January as production plunged to the lowest level in nine months amid steady exports, the industry regulator has said.